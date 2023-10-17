The HEC Foundation’s annual gathering – 2023 Salle Gaveau Paris, 17 octobre 2023, Paris.

Brand-new reports, presentations of supported projects by recipients, special guests, testimonials from students and donors, surprises… All this and more awaits you at the HEC Foundation’s Annual Gathering at 7 p.m. (Paris time) on Tuesday October 17, 2023!

This year once again, we want to give the entire HEC community the opportunity to participate in this evening event, whether you are a Foundation donor, corporate partner, an HEC Alumnus, a student, or staff member.

This special moment will be an opportunity to review some of the campaign’s recent successes made possible thanks to the support of our donors and corporate partners. Eloïc Peyrache, Dean of HEC Paris, Olivier Sevillia (MBA.90), President of the Foundation et Rémi Buttiaux, President of the Campaing Committee of the Foundation will be there for this event.

With one year to go to the end of the Impact tomorrow Campaign, we will take this opportunity to invite each donor to mobilize their friends and classmates to continue to grow the impact of HEC and strengthen our collective commitment for a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world.

This be a bilingual gathering (French and English), and you will be able to watch the event remotely as the video will be livestreamed.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-17T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-17T22:30:00+02:00

