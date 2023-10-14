ATELIER CHANT ET VOIX Salle G. Brassens 1er etage Olonzac, 14 octobre 2023, Olonzac.

Olonzac,Hérault

Atelier Chant et Voix avec un premier thème » La Respiration » animé par Anne Erell Tor .

L’objectif de ce premier atelier est la prise de conscience de son corps lorsque l’on utilise sa voix, savoir s »écouter et se comprendre. 3 autres thèmes sont prévus pour cette nouvelle saison..

2023-10-14 10:30:00 fin : 2023-10-14 12:00:00. .

Salle G. Brassens 1er etage

Olonzac 34210 Hérault Occitanie



Singing and Voice Workshop with a first theme « Breathing » led by Anne Erell Tor .

The aim of this first workshop is to make you aware of your body when using your voice, and to learn how to listen to and understand yourself. 3 other themes are planned for this new season.

Taller de canto y voz con un primer tema « La respiración » dirigido por Anne Erell Tor .

El objetivo de este primer taller es hacerte más consciente de tu cuerpo cuando utilizas tu voz, y aprender a escucharte y comprenderte a ti mismo. están previstos otros 3 temas para esta nueva temporada.

Workshop « Gesang und Stimme » mit dem ersten Thema « Die Atmung », geleitet von Anne Erell Tor.

Ziel dieses ersten Workshops ist es, sich seines Körpers bewusst zu werden, wenn man seine Stimme benutzt, und sich selbst zuzuhören und zu verstehen. drei weitere Themen sind für die neue Saison geplant.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC