Charroux Exposition Michèle Jannin Salle expo Charroux, 5 août 2023, Charroux. Charroux,Allier Exposition de peintures Michèle Jannin à la salle expo de Charroux..

Salle expo

Charroux 03140 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Michèle Jannin painting exhibition at the Charroux exhibition hall. Exposición de pinturas de Michèle Jannin en el centro de exposiciones de Charroux. Ausstellung der Gemälde von Michèle Jannin im Salle Expo in Charroux.

