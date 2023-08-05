Exposition Michèle Jannin Salle expo Charroux
Charroux,Allier
Exposition de peintures Michèle Jannin à la salle expo de Charroux..
2023-08-05 fin : 2023-08-11 . .
Salle expo
Charroux 03140 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Michèle Jannin painting exhibition at the Charroux exhibition hall.
Exposición de pinturas de Michèle Jannin en el centro de exposiciones de Charroux.
Ausstellung der Gemälde von Michèle Jannin im Salle Expo in Charroux.
