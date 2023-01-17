atelier-bal de st Jean de Gard Salle du Mont Brion, Saint-Jean-du-Gard (30)
atelier-bal de st Jean de Gard Salle du Mont Brion, Saint-Jean-du-Gard (30), 17 janvier 2023, .
atelier-bal de st Jean de Gard Mardi 17 janvier 2023, 20h00 Salle du Mont Brion, Saint-Jean-du-Gard (30)
avec Pierre & Esther
Salle du Mont Brion, Saint-Jean-du-Gard (30) 1056, Avenue René Boudon Salle du Mont Brion, 30270 Saint-Jean-du-Gard, France [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/cavafaire.bal »}, {« link »: « https://facebook.us11.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=d9fda2e16b1e2640280254d54&id=516ecc7fd5 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/40208 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]
ATELIER-BAL TOUS LES 1ERS ET 3EMES MARDIS DU MOIS
20H15 INITIATION AUX DANSES
21H P’TIT BAL
ADHESION ANNUELLE DE 15 EUROS OU PARTICIPATION OCCASIONELLE LIBRE
https://www.facebook.com/cavafaire.bal
inscrivez-vous ici à la newsletter
infos : Pierre 0664320273
source : événement atelier-bal de st Jean de Gard publié sur AgendaTrad
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-01-17T20:00:00+01:00
2023-01-17T22:30:00+01:00