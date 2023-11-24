Spectacle musical « Why notes » à Saint-Martin-de-Bernegoue Salle du Foyer rural Saint-Martin-de-Bernegoue, 24 novembre 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Bernegoue.

Saint-Martin-de-Bernegoue,Deux-Sèvres

Les choristes de Why notes seront sur scène les 24, 25 et 26 novembre, dans la salle du Foyer rural à Saint-Martin-de-Bernegoue.

Laurent Rouillon, le chef de chœur, a imaginé une histoire en son et lumière avec pour thème l’évasion par la musique.

24/11 à 20h30

25/11 à 20h30

26/11 à 15h

Réservations au 06.85.69.29.25.

2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-24 . .

Salle du Foyer rural

Saint-Martin-de-Bernegoue 79230 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Why notes choristers will be on stage on November 24, 25 and 26, in the Foyer Rural hall in Saint-Martin-de-Bernegoue.

Laurent Rouillon, conductor, has imagined a sound-and-light story on the theme of escape through music.

24/11 at 8:30pm

25/11 at 8:30pm

26/11 at 3pm

Reservations on 06.85.69.29.25

Los coristas de Why notes subirán al escenario los días 24, 25 y 26 de noviembre en la sala rural Foyer de Saint-Martin-de-Bernegoue.

Laurent Rouillon, el director de orquesta, ha ideado una historia de luz y sonido sobre el tema de la evasión a través de la música.

24/11 a las 20.30 h

25/11 a las 20.30 h

26/11 a las 15.00 h

Reservas en el 06.85.69.29.25

Die Chorsänger von Why notes werden am 24., 25. und 26. November im Saal des Foyer rural in Saint-Martin-de-Bernegoue auf der Bühne stehen.

Der Chorleiter Laurent Rouillon hat sich eine Geschichte in Ton und Licht ausgedacht, die sich mit dem Thema Flucht durch Musik beschäftigt.

24.11. um 20:30 Uhr

25/11 um 20.30 Uhr

26/11 um 15 Uhr

Reservierungen unter 06.85.69.29.25

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin