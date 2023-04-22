Théâtre compagnie d’Arlande Salle du foyer municipal Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire
Théâtre compagnie d’Arlande Salle du foyer municipal, 22 avril 2023, Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire.
Théâtre compagnie d’Arlande EUR
265 route d’anneyron Salle du foyer municipal Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire Drome Salle du foyer municipal 265 route d’anneyron
2023-04-22 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2023-04-22 23:30:00 23:30:00
Salle du foyer municipal 265 route d’anneyron
Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire
Drome
Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire .
EUR 10 10
Comédie en 3 actes de Georges Feydeau.
philippe.coloricchio@orange.fr +33 6 14 50 89 10
Salle du foyer municipal 265 route d’anneyron Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-11 par