LES ATELIERS DU VILL’AGE : ATELIER ART FLORAL SALLE DU FOYER DE GIROSP Aspet, 12 décembre 2023, Aspet.

Aspet,Haute-Garonne

Venez profiter d’une ambiance conviviale..

2023-12-12 fin : 2023-12-12 17:00:00. .

SALLE DU FOYER DE GIROSP

Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Come and enjoy the friendly atmosphere.

Venga y disfrute de un ambiente agradable.

Kommen Sie und genießen Sie die freundliche Atmosphäre.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE