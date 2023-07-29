Concert : Sofia Kirwan-Baez Salle du Château Excideuil
Concert : Sofia Kirwan-Baez Salle du Château Excideuil, 29 juillet 2023, Excideuil.
Excideuil,Dordogne
100% chanson française (ou presque !)
Voyageons dans l’histoire de la chanson avec la chanteuse Sofia Kirwan-Baez et Alex Norton au piano.
Entrée GRATUITE, donations au chapeau.
Réservations recommandées !.
2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 . .
Salle du Château
Excideuil 24160 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
100% chanson française (or almost!)
Let’s travel through the history of chanson with singer Sofia Kirwan-Baez and Alex Norton on piano.
FREE admission, donations by the hat.
Reservations recommended!
100% chanson francesa (¡o casi!)
Viaje al pasado con la cantante Sofia Kirwan-Baez y Alex Norton al piano.
Entrada GRATUITA, donativos a montones.
Se recomienda reservar
100% französisches Chanson (oder fast!)
Lassen Sie uns mit der Sängerin Sofia Kirwan-Baez und Alex Norton am Klavier durch die Geschichte des Chansons reisen.
Eintritt KOSTENLOS, Hutspenden.
Reservierungen werden empfohlen!
Mise à jour le 2023-07-14 par Isle-Auvézère