Concert : Sofia Kirwan-Baez Salle du Château Excideuil, 29 juillet 2023, Excideuil.

Excideuil,Dordogne

100% chanson française (ou presque !)

Voyageons dans l’histoire de la chanson avec la chanteuse Sofia Kirwan-Baez et Alex Norton au piano.

Entrée GRATUITE, donations au chapeau.

Réservations recommandées !.

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 . .

Salle du Château

Excideuil 24160 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



100% chanson française (or almost!)

Let’s travel through the history of chanson with singer Sofia Kirwan-Baez and Alex Norton on piano.

FREE admission, donations by the hat.

Reservations recommended!

100% chanson francesa (¡o casi!)

Viaje al pasado con la cantante Sofia Kirwan-Baez y Alex Norton al piano.

Entrada GRATUITA, donativos a montones.

Se recomienda reservar

100% französisches Chanson (oder fast!)

Lassen Sie uns mit der Sängerin Sofia Kirwan-Baez und Alex Norton am Klavier durch die Geschichte des Chansons reisen.

Eintritt KOSTENLOS, Hutspenden.

Reservierungen werden empfohlen!

