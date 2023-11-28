Théâtre de l’Usine Madeleine & Salomon Salle du Bellay Souillac, 28 novembre 2023, Souillac.

Souillac,Lot

Madeleine & Salomon, c’est la rencontre de deux artistes aux univers musicaux bien affirmés : le pianiste et compositeur Alexandre Saada et la vocaliste Clotilde Rullaud

Duo complice du précédent et déjà riche A woman’s Journey, Madeleine & Salomon approfondit encire cet exercice d’affinités à fleur de peau, ce vibrant accord qui semble nourrir du moindre regard et de la moindre suspension leur échange et album, Eastern Spring, salué par la critique, une puissante émotion. Un hommage à la pop orientale et militante des années 1960-1970, des chansons d’amour, de vie et de mort qu’ils restaurent, ravivent avec leur minimalisme doux et envoûtant, et leur propres compositions qui, sans en perdre l’essence et l’essentielle délicatesse orientale, démultiplient les histoires que charrient les compositions originaires du Liban, d’Iran, d’Israël, de Turquie, du Maroc, d’Egypte. Des chansons engagées, rêveuses ou romantiques, toutes porteuses de questionnements sociaux ou spirituels qui aujourd’hui encore résonnent à travers le monde..

2023-11-28 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-28 . 5 EUR.

Salle du Bellay

Souillac 46200 Lot Occitanie



Madeleine & Salomon is the meeting of two artists with well-established musical universes: pianist and composer Alexandre Saada and vocalist Clotilde Rullaud

Madeleine & Salomon, the duet behind the already rich A woman’s Journey, now deepen their affinities, the vibrant accord that seems to nourish their exchange and critically acclaimed album, Eastern Spring, with the slightest glance and the slightest suspension of emotion. A tribute to the militant oriental pop of the 1960s-1970s, songs of love, life and death that they restore and revive with their gentle, bewitching minimalism, and their own compositions that, without losing their essence and essential oriental delicacy, multiply the stories conveyed by compositions from Lebanon, Iran, Israel, Turkey, Morocco and Egypt. Songs that are committed, dreamy or romantic, all of them bear witness to social or spiritual issues that still resonate around the world today.

Madeleine & Salomon es el encuentro de dos artistas con universos musicales claramente definidos: el pianista y compositor Alexandre Saada y la vocalista Clotilde Rullaud

Madeleine & Salomon, el dúo artífice del anterior y ya muy gratificante A woman’s Journey, profundizan ahora en su afinidad mutua, en esta vibrante armonía que parece nutrir su álbum de intercambio y aclamado por la crítica, Eastern Spring, con la más mínima mirada y la más leve suspensión de la emoción. Un homenaje al pop oriental militante de los años 60-70, canciones de amor, vida y muerte que restauran y reviven con su minimalismo suave y hechizante, y composiciones propias que, sin perder la esencia y la delicadeza oriental esencial, multiplican las historias que transmiten las composiciones procedentes de Líbano, Irán, Israel, Turquía, Marruecos y Egipto. Canciones comprometidas, soñadoras o románticas, todas ellas portadoras de cuestiones sociales o espirituales que aún hoy resuenan en todo el mundo.

Madeleine & Salomon ist das Zusammentreffen zweier Künstler mit ausgeprägten musikalischen Welten: der Pianist und Komponist Alexandre Saada und die Vokalistin Clotilde Rullaud

Madeleine & Salomon, ein Duo, das schon beim vorherigen und bereits reichhaltigen Album A woman’s Journey Komplizen waren, vertiefen diese Übung der hautnahen Affinitäten noch weiter, diese vibrierende Übereinstimmung, die aus dem kleinsten Blick und der kleinsten Suspension ihren Austausch und ihr Album Eastern Spring zu nähren scheint, das von der Kritik als mächtige Emotion begrüßt wurde. Eine Hommage an den orientalischen und militanten Pop der 1960er und 1970er Jahre, Lieder über Liebe, Leben und Tod, die sie mit ihrem sanften und betörenden Minimalismus und ihren eigenen Kompositionen wiederherstellen und wiederbeleben, die, ohne die Essenz und die wesentliche orientalische Zartheit zu verlieren, die Geschichten vervielfachen, die die aus dem Libanon, dem Iran, Israel, der Türkei, Marokko und Ägypten stammenden Kompositionen transportieren. Es sind engagierte, verträumte oder romantische Lieder, die alle soziale oder spirituelle Fragen aufwerfen, die auch heute noch auf der ganzen Welt widerhallen.

