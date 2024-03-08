Denis Krndija -Séminaire Salle Druet Toulouse, vendredi 8 mars 2024.

Denis Krndija -Séminaire CBI-Toulouse Vendredi 8 mars, 13h30 Salle Druet

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-08T13:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-08T14:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-08T13:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-08T14:30:00+01:00

Vendredi 8 Mars 2024

Salle Druet -IRSD & TEAMS

Denis Krndija

Chercheur en biologie spécialisé dans l’étude du développement intestinal et de son homéotasie,

« Our research is aimed towards understanding the regulatory principles of epithelial renewal in the mammalian gut — how this astonishingly dynamic tissue is initially established during development, and how it is maintained in adult tissue homeostasis, using the mouse gut as a model.

We focus on the regulatory role of mechanical forces in establishment and maintenance of epithelial turnover and integrity, integrating cell- and tissue-level mechanics with the physiological context of the mammalian gut.

Our experimental approach combines live tissue imaging (in vivo and ex vivo) with genetic, pharmacological and force perturbations and theoretical modelling. »

Salle Druet 105 Avenue de Casselardit | 31300 Toulouse Toulouse 31300 Toulouse Rive Gauche Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« link »: « https://cbi-toulouse.fr/fr/equipe-krndija »}]