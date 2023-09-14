Comptines et galipettes Salle Dojo Arès, 14 septembre 2023, Arès.

Arès,Gironde

Moment ludique en chanson, découverte du corps et jeux de doigts avec votre enfant, animé par Laurence Brillaud-Rix, psychomotricienne diplômée d’état.

Pour les enfants de 0 à 3 ans – Payant.

Inscription obligatoire..

2023-09-14 fin : 2023-09-14 . .

Salle Dojo

Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A playful moment of song, body discovery and finger play with your child, led by Laurence Brillaud-Rix, a state-qualified psychomotrician.

For children aged 0 to 3 – Charge.

Registration required.

Un momento lúdico de canciones, descubrimiento del cuerpo y juego con los dedos con su hijo, dirigido por Laurence Brillaud-Rix, psicomotricista titulada por el Estado.

Para niños de 0 a 3 años – Gratuito.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Spielerischer Moment mit Liedern, Körperentdeckung und Fingerspielen mit Ihrem Kind, geleitet von Laurence Brillaud-Rix, staatlich geprüfte Psychomotorikerin.

Für Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren – kostenpflichtig.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT Arès