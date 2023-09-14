Comptines et galipettes Salle Dojo Arès
Arès,Gironde
Moment ludique en chanson, découverte du corps et jeux de doigts avec votre enfant, animé par Laurence Brillaud-Rix, psychomotricienne diplômée d’état.
Pour les enfants de 0 à 3 ans – Payant.
Inscription obligatoire..
Salle Dojo
Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A playful moment of song, body discovery and finger play with your child, led by Laurence Brillaud-Rix, a state-qualified psychomotrician.
For children aged 0 to 3 – Charge.
Registration required.
Un momento lúdico de canciones, descubrimiento del cuerpo y juego con los dedos con su hijo, dirigido por Laurence Brillaud-Rix, psicomotricista titulada por el Estado.
Para niños de 0 a 3 años – Gratuito.
Inscripción obligatoria.
Spielerischer Moment mit Liedern, Körperentdeckung und Fingerspielen mit Ihrem Kind, geleitet von Laurence Brillaud-Rix, staatlich geprüfte Psychomotorikerin.
Für Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren – kostenpflichtig.
Anmeldung erforderlich.
