Bébé Gym Salle Dojo Arès, 11 septembre 2023, Arès.

Arès,Gironde

Accompagnez votre enfant dans son développement psychomoteur de façon ludique et bienveillante avec Laurence Brillaud-Rix, psychomotricienne diplômée d’état.

Pour les enfants de 0 à 3 ans.

Inscriptions obligatoire..

2023-09-11 fin : 2023-09-11 . .

Salle Dojo

Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Support your child?s psychomotor development in a fun and caring way with Laurence Brillaud-Rix, state-qualified psychomotrician.

For children aged 0 to 3.

Registration required.

Apoye el desarrollo psicomotor de su hijo de forma divertida y afectuosa con Laurence Brillaud-Rix, psicomotricista titulada por el Estado.

Para niños de 0 a 3 años.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Begleiten Sie Ihr Kind bei seiner psychomotorischen Entwicklung auf spielerische und wohlwollende Weise mit Laurence Brillaud-Rix, einer staatlich geprüften Psychomotorikerin.

Für Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT Arès