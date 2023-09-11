Bébé Gym Salle Dojo Arès
Arès,Gironde
Accompagnez votre enfant dans son développement psychomoteur de façon ludique et bienveillante avec Laurence Brillaud-Rix, psychomotricienne diplômée d’état.
Pour les enfants de 0 à 3 ans.
Inscriptions obligatoire..
Salle Dojo
Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Support your child?s psychomotor development in a fun and caring way with Laurence Brillaud-Rix, state-qualified psychomotrician.
For children aged 0 to 3.
Registration required.
Apoye el desarrollo psicomotor de su hijo de forma divertida y afectuosa con Laurence Brillaud-Rix, psicomotricista titulada por el Estado.
Para niños de 0 a 3 años.
Inscripción obligatoria.
Begleiten Sie Ihr Kind bei seiner psychomotorischen Entwicklung auf spielerische und wohlwollende Weise mit Laurence Brillaud-Rix, einer staatlich geprüften Psychomotorikerin.
Für Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren.
Anmeldung erforderlich.
