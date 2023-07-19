Déambulation à Thenay Salle d’exposition « La Grange à Maxime » Thenay, 19 juillet 2023, Thenay.

Thenay,Indre

Dans le cadre de la Fabrique du Patrimoine, le Parc et le CPIE Brenne-Berry organisent une déambulation sur la thématique de l’adaptation au changement climatique dans le bourg de Thenay..

Mercredi 2023-07-19 18:00:00 fin : 2023-07-19 20:00:00. EUR.

Salle d’exposition « La Grange à Maxime »

Thenay 36800 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



As part of the Fabrique du Patrimoine program, the Park and CPIE Brenne-Berry are organizing a walk through Thenay town on the theme of adapting to climate change.

En el marco de la Fábrica del Patrimonio, el Parque y el CPIE Brenne-Berry organizan un paseo por el pueblo de Thenay sobre el tema de la adaptación al cambio climático.

Im Rahmen der Fabrique du Patrimoine organisieren der Park und das CPIE Brenne-Berry einen Spaziergang zum Thema Anpassung an den Klimawandel in der Ortschaft Thenay.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-08 par Destination Brenne