Recensement participatif du patrimoine bâti Salle d’exposition « La Grange à Maxime » Thenay, 24 juin 2023, Thenay.

Thenay,Indre

Dans le cadre de la Fabrique du Patrimoine, participez au recensement du patrimoine bâti en repérant, décrivant et photographiant le patrimoine de la commune de Thenay..

Samedi 2023-06-24 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-24 17:00:00. EUR.

Salle d’exposition « La Grange à Maxime »

Thenay 36800 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



As part of the Fabrique du Patrimoine, take part in the inventory of built heritage by identifying, describing and photographing Thenay’s heritage.

En el marco de la Fábrica del Patrimonio, participe en el inventario del patrimonio construido identificando, describiendo y fotografiando el patrimonio de Thenay.

Beteiligen Sie sich im Rahmen der Fabrique du Patrimoine an der Erfassung des baulichen Erbes, indem Sie das Kulturerbe der Gemeinde Thenay ausfindig machen, beschreiben und fotografieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par Destination Brenne