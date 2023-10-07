EXPOSITION « RÉSONANCES » DE PIERRE LEHEC SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet
EXPOSITION « RÉSONANCES » DE PIERRE LEHEC SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet, 7 octobre 2023, Aspet.
Aspet,Haute-Garonne
Venez découvrir l’exposition Résonances de Pierre Lehec !.
2023-10-07 fin : 2023-11-28 12:30:00. .
SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME
Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Come and discover Pierre Lehec’s Résonances exhibition!
Venga a descubrir la exposición Résonances de Pierre Lehec
Entdecken Sie die Ausstellung Résonances von Pierre Lehec!
Mise à jour le 2023-09-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE