Saison Culturelle > Théâtre « Il n’y a pas de ajar » Salle des Raquettes Isigny-le-Buat, 1 février 2024, Isigny-le-Buat.

Isigny-le-Buat,Manche

Théâtre.

Delphine Horvilleur – Johanna Nizard – Arnaud Aldigé.

Co-production Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie.

Il n’y a pas de Ajar est un seul en scène théâtral brillant sous forme de dialogue identitaire.

En février 1981, Bernard Pivot dans son émission Apostrophes, révèle à la France entière qu’Émile Ajar, grand écrivain français de la seconde moitié du XXe siècle, en fait, n’était pas moins que Romain Gary, qui reçut en 1975 un deuxième prix Goncourt.

Le 2 décembre 1980, Romain Gary en mettant fin à ses jours, aura, par ce geste fatal, également supprimé son double fictif Émile Ajar.

Commence alors, avec ce récit, la rencontre d’un personnage indéfinissable qui nous annonce qu’Émile Ajar n’est pas tout à fait mort, puisqu’il en est le fils : « Je m’appelle Ajar, Abraham Ajar, initiales AA. »

Ce fils fictionnel d’Émile Ajar créé par Delphine Horvilleur, philosophe, écrivaine et femme rabbin libérale, nous invite à faire ce pas de géant vers l’autre, vers l’étranger qui sommeille en nous. La célèbre autrice nous livre ici cette savoureuse histoire fictionnelle d’un personnage sans âge, juif, musulman, chrétien, écrivain fictif, inventé par Romain Gary.

Un texte fort servi par une interprétation magistrale.

Salle des Raquettes

Isigny-le-Buat 50540 Manche Normandie



Theater: Delphine Horvilleur – Johanna Nizard – Arnaud Aldigé.

Delphine Horvilleur – Johanna Nizard – Arnaud Aldigé.

Co-production Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie.

Il n?y a pas de Ajar is a brilliant theatrical one-man show in the form of a dialogue about identity.

In February 1981, Bernard Pivot?s Apostrophes program revealed to the whole of France that Émile Ajar, the great French writer of the second half of the 20th century, was in fact no less than Romain Gary, who received his second Prix Goncourt in 1975.

On December 2, 1980, when Romain Gary took his own life, he also eliminated his fictional double Émile Ajar.

In this story, we meet an indefinable character who tells us that Émile Ajar is not quite dead, since he is his son: « My name is Ajar, Abraham Ajar, initials AA

This fictional son of Émile Ajar, created by Delphine Horvilleur, philosopher, writer and liberal rabbi, invites us to take that giant step towards the other, towards the stranger within us. Here, the celebrated author gives us this delightful fictional story of an ageless character, Jewish, Muslim, Christian, a fictional writer invented by Romain Gary.

A powerful text served up by a masterly performance.

Teatro.

Delphine Horvilleur – Johanna Nizard – Arnaud Aldigé.

Coproducción Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie.

Il n?y a pas de Ajar es un brillante espectáculo teatral unipersonal en forma de diálogo sobre la identidad.

En febrero de 1981, Bernard Pivot reveló a toda Francia en su programa Apostrophes que Émile Ajar, el gran escritor francés de la segunda mitad del siglo XX, era en realidad nada menos que Romain Gary, galardonado con un segundo Premio Goncourt en 1975.

El 2 de diciembre de 1980, cuando Romain Gary se quitó la vida, eliminó también a su doble de ficción, Émile Ajar.

En este relato, nos encontramos con un personaje indefinible que nos dice que Émile Ajar no está del todo muerto, ya que es su hijo: « Me llamo Ajar, Abraham Ajar, iniciales AA »

Este hijo ficticio de Émile Ajar, creado por Delphine Horvilleur, filósofa, escritora y rabina liberal, nos invita a dar ese paso de gigante hacia el otro, hacia el extraño que llevamos dentro. La célebre autora nos regala esta deliciosa historia de ficción de un personaje sin edad, judío, musulmán, cristiano, un escritor de ficción inventado por Romain Gary.

Un texto poderoso servido por una interpretación magistral.

Theater.

Delphine Horvilleur – Johanna Nizard – Arnaud Aldigé.

Koproduktion Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie.

Il n’y a pas de Ajar ist ein brillantes theatralisches Solo in Form eines Identitätsdialogs.

Im Februar 1981 enthüllte Bernard Pivot in seiner Sendung Apostrophes vor ganz Frankreich, dass Émile Ajar, der große französische Schriftsteller der zweiten Hälfte des 20. Jahrhunderts, in Wirklichkeit kein anderer als Romain Gary war, der 1975 einen zweiten Prix Goncourt erhielt.

Als Romain Gary am 2. Dezember 1980 seinem Leben ein Ende setzte, löschte er mit dieser fatalen Geste auch seinen fiktiven Doppelgänger Émile Ajar aus.

Mit dieser Erzählung beginnt die Begegnung mit einer undefinierbaren Figur, die uns mitteilt, dass Émile Ajar nicht ganz tot ist, da er dessen Sohn ist: « Ich heiße Ajar, Abraham Ajar, Initialen AA. »

Dieser fiktive Sohn von Émile Ajar, der von der Philosophin, Schriftstellerin und liberalen Rabbinerin Delphine Horvilleur geschaffen wurde, lädt uns ein, den großen Schritt auf den anderen zuzugehen, auf den Fremden in uns. Die berühmte Autorin erzählt uns hier diese köstliche fiktionale Geschichte einer alterslosen jüdischen, muslimischen, christlichen Figur, die als fiktiver Schriftsteller von Romain Gary erfunden wurde.

Ein starker Text, der von einer meisterhaften Interpretation begleitet wird.

