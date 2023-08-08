Fabrication de bougie Salle des mariages Cabourg, 8 août 2023, Cabourg.

Cabourg,Calvados

Avec cet atelier, votre enfant apprendra à fabriquer sa propre bougie ! Couleur, odeur, forme, il y en aura pour tous les goûts.

De 7 à 12 ans. Inscription obligatoire à l’office de tourisme ou en ligne à partir du 1er juillet..

2023-08-08 14:30:00 fin : 2023-08-08 16:00:00. .

Salle des mariages

Cabourg 14390 Calvados Normandie



With this workshop, your child will learn to make his own candle! Color, smell, shape, there will be something for everyone.

From 7 to 12 years old. Registration from July 4th

En este taller, su hijo aprenderá a fabricar su propia vela Color, aroma, forma… hay para todos los gustos.

De 7 a 12 años. Inscripción obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo o en línea a partir del 1 de julio.

In diesem Workshop lernt Ihr Kind, wie es seine eigene Kerze herstellen kann! Farbe, Geruch, Form – es wird für jeden Geschmack etwas dabei sein.

Von 7 bis 12 Jahren. Anmeldung erforderlich in der Touristeninformation oder online ab dem 1. Juli.

