VENDREDI 7 JUILLET – Salle des fêtes
19h00 – « La vielle à roue dans les Landes de Gascogne » Conférence-rencontre + projection du film documentaire Vielaires de Gasconha de Patric La Vau
20h00 – Repas partagé
21h00 – Bal avec Thouxazun et Man Encantada suivi d’un bœuf trad
SAMEDI 8 JUILLET – Salle des fêtes
19h00 – Conférence-concert “Le son oublié du bohaussac ?” avec Jacques Baudoin et Arnaud Bibonne
20h00 – Repas partagé
21h30 – Bal avec Adar et Trencadit suivi d’un bœuf trad !
DIMANCHE 9 JUILLET – Enceinte du château
16h00 – Projection de « Monde de Boha » film du concert du festival Le Son continu 2018, réalisé par Jacques Baudoin, suivi d’une rencontre avec le réalisateur.
Clairière du château
18h30 – Concert de Juliette Minvielle
19h30 – Ouverture de la restauration
20h15 – Concert de De La Crau.
FRIDAY, JULY 7 – Salle des fêtes
19h00 ? « La vielle à roue dans les Landes de Gascogne » Conference-meeting + screening of the documentary film Vielaires de Gasconha by Patric La Vau
20h00 ? Shared meal
21h00 ? Ball with Thouxazun and Man Encantada followed by traditional beef
SATURDAY JULY 8 – Salle des fêtes
19h00 ? Lecture-concert ?the forgotten sound of the bohaussac? with Jacques Baudoin and Arnaud Bibonne
20h00 ? Shared meal
21h30 ? Ball with Adar and Trencadit followed by a trad beef!
SUNDAY, JULY 9 – Castle grounds
16h00 ? Screening of « Monde de Boha », the film of the 2018 Le Son continu festival concert, directed by Jacques Baudoin, followed by a meeting with the director.
Castle clearing
18h30 ? Concert by Juliette Minvielle
19h30 ? Catering opening
20h15 ? Concert by De La Crau
