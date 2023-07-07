Festival Les Nuits Atypiques – Bal trad, stages et concerts Salle des fêtes Villandraut, 7 juillet 2023, Villandraut.

Villandraut,Gironde

VENDREDI 7 JUILLET – Salle des fêtes

19h00 – « La vielle à roue dans les Landes de Gascogne » Conférence-rencontre + projection du film documentaire Vielaires de Gasconha de Patric La Vau

20h00 – Repas partagé

21h00 – Bal avec Thouxazun et Man Encantada suivi d’un bœuf trad

SAMEDI 8 JUILLET – Salle des fêtes

19h00 – Conférence-concert “Le son oublié du bohaussac ?” avec Jacques Baudoin et Arnaud Bibonne

20h00 – Repas partagé

21h30 – Bal avec Adar et Trencadit suivi d’un bœuf trad !

DIMANCHE 9 JUILLET – Enceinte du château

16h00 – Projection de « Monde de Boha » film du concert du festival Le Son continu 2018, réalisé par Jacques Baudoin, suivi d’une rencontre avec le réalisateur.

Clairière du château

18h30 – Concert de Juliette Minvielle

19h30 – Ouverture de la restauration

20h15 – Concert de De La Crau.

Salle des fêtes

Villandraut 33730 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



FRIDAY, JULY 7 – Salle des fêtes

19h00 ? « La vielle à roue dans les Landes de Gascogne » Conference-meeting + screening of the documentary film Vielaires de Gasconha by Patric La Vau

20h00 ? Shared meal

21h00 ? Ball with Thouxazun and Man Encantada followed by traditional beef

SATURDAY JULY 8 – Salle des fêtes

19h00 ? Lecture-concert ?the forgotten sound of the bohaussac? with Jacques Baudoin and Arnaud Bibonne

20h00 ? Shared meal

21h30 ? Ball with Adar and Trencadit followed by a trad beef!

SUNDAY, JULY 9 – Castle grounds

16h00 ? Screening of « Monde de Boha », the film of the 2018 Le Son continu festival concert, directed by Jacques Baudoin, followed by a meeting with the director.

Castle clearing

18h30 ? Concert by Juliette Minvielle

19h30 ? Catering opening

20h15 ? Concert by De La Crau

VIERNES 7 DE JULIO – Sala de Fiestas

19h00 ? « La zanfona en las Landas de Gascuña » Conferencia-reunión + proyección del documental Vielaires de Gasconha de Patric La Vau

20h00 ? Comida compartida

21h00 ? Baile con Thouxazun y Man Encantada seguido de una ternera tradicional

SÁBADO 8 JULIO – Salle des fêtes

19h00 ? Conferencia y concierto « el sonido olvidado del bohaussac » con Jacques Baudoin y Arnaud Bibonne

20h00 ? Comida compartida

21h30 ? Baile con Adar y Trencadit seguido de ¡trad beef!

DOMINGO 9 JULIO – Recinto del castillo

16h00 ? Proyección de « Monde de Boha », película sobre el concierto del festival Le Son continu 2018, dirigida por Jacques Baudoin, seguida de un encuentro con el director.

Despeje del castillo

18h30 ? Concierto de Juliette Minvielle

19h30 ? Apertura del restaurante

20h15 ? Concierto de De La Crau

FREITAG, 7. JULI – Festsaal

19h00 ? « Die Drehleier in den Landes de Gascogne » Vortrag und Begegnung + Vorführung des Dokumentarfilms Vielaires de Gasconha von Patric La Vau

20h00 ? Gemeinsames Essen

21h00 ? Tanz mit Thouxazun und Man Encantada, gefolgt von einem traditionellen B?uf?

SAMSTAG, 8. JULI – Festsaal

19h00 ? Vortragskonzert « Der vergessene Klang des Bohaussac » mit Jacques Baudoin und Arnaud Bibonne

20h00 ? Gemeinsames Essen

21h30 ? Tanz mit Adar und Trencadit, gefolgt von einem B?uf trad!

SONNTAG, 9. JULI – Burgmauern

16h00 ? Vorführung von « Monde de Boha » Konzertfilm des Festivals Le Son continu 2018 unter der Regie von Jacques Baudoin, gefolgt von einem Treffen mit dem Regisseur.

Lichtung des Schlosses

18h30 ? Konzert von Juliette Minvielle

19h30 ? Eröffnung der Restauration

20h15 ? Konzert von De La Crau

Mise à jour le 2023-06-10 par OT Sauternes Graves Landes Girondines