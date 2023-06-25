Le Road-Movie du taureau bleu par Frédéric Naud Salle des fêtes, 25 juin 2023, Thédirac.

Thédirac,Lot

Une joyeuse bande de « bras cassés », assoiffée de liberté et de grands espaces, pique un minibus du foyer Arc-en-ciel et part sur les traces d’un mystérieux taureau bleu. Direction : La Baule.

Un road-movie, comme si vous étiez assis sur la banquette arrière de cette aventure. Un récit déjanté et bourré d’amitié et d’amour naissant, plein d’odeurs de forêts et de plastique neuf, de chewing-gums fraise-ananas et de concours de baby-foot. Un road-movie à vous donner envie de piquer un minibus pour prendre la route et rouler, rouler, rouler….

2023-06-25 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 . EUR.

Salle des fêtes

Thédirac 46150 Lot Occitanie



A merry band of « broken arms », thirsty for freedom and wide open spaces, steals a minibus from the Arc-en-ciel home and leaves on the tracks of a mysterious blue bull. Direction: La Baule.

A road movie, as if you were sitting in the back seat of this adventure. A crazy story full of friendship and budding love, full of forest smells and new plastic, strawberry-pineapple chewing gum and foosball contests. A road-movie that will make you want to steal a minibus to take the road and drive, drive, drive…

Una alegre banda de « brazos rotos », sedientos de libertad y amplios espacios abiertos, roba un minibús del albergue Arc-en-ciel y se lanza tras la pista de un misterioso toro azul. Dirección: La Baule.

Una road movie, como si estuvieras sentado en el asiento trasero de esta aventura. Una loca historia llena de amistad y amor incipiente, llena de olor a bosque y a plástico nuevo, a chicle de fresa y piña y a competiciones de futbolín. Una road-movie que te dará ganas de robar un minibús y conducir, conducir, conducir…

Eine fröhliche Gruppe von « gebrochenen Armen », die nach Freiheit und weiten Landschaften dürstet, klaut einen Kleinbus des Heims Arc-en-ciel und macht sich auf die Spuren eines mysteriösen blauen Bullen. Richtung: La Baule.

Ein Roadmovie, als ob Sie auf dem Rücksitz dieses Abenteuers sitzen würden. Eine verrückte Geschichte voller Freundschaft und aufkeimender Liebe, voller Waldgerüche und neuem Plastik, Erdbeer-Ananas-Kaugummi und Tischfußballwettbewerben. Ein Roadmovie, bei dem man sich am liebsten einen Minibus schnappen und losfahren würde.

