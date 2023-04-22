Bal trad – Festival La bonne à laine Salle des fêtes, Saint-Paul-la-Roche (24), 22 avril 2023, .

Bal trad – Festival La bonne à laine Samedi 22 avril, 20h00 Salle des fêtes, Saint-Paul-la-Roche (24)

le Festival La Bonne à Laine – Evenement autour du partage de savoir faire textile

fait son bal trad le samedi 22 avril à 20h

Avec le groupe Edentia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ND_0RHkgbU

Le reste du week-end

Artisan.e.s du fil et de la fibre, quel que soit ton domaine, ton niveau et ton âge, viens avec ton matériel et créons ensemble !

Samedi : atelier et expositions

Dimanche : vide atelier, expositions et ateliers

Restauration samedi midi et soir et dimanche midi

source : événement Bal trad – Festival La bonne à laine publié sur AgendaTrad

Salle des fêtes, Saint-Paul-la-Roche (24) Le Bourg Salle des fêtes, 24800 Saint-Paul-la-Roche, France [{« data »: {« author »: « Edentia », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Image captu00e9 au festival de la Poumu00e9ane par Jeremie BT et Kevin Simon lors d’un inter-plateau improvisu00e9.nEdentia: Accordu00e9on diatonique – Matthieu Meyern Accordu00e9on diatonique – Tao DumurnContact: edentia26(AT)proton.menMontage et Son : Tao Dumur », « type »: « video », « title »: « Edentia – Pleine Lune – festival la Poumu00e9ane », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-ND_0RHkgbU/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ND_0RHkgbU », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIE7I7b9uV3YCSaE0P4zVw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ND_0RHkgbU »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/41847 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-22T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-23T00:00:00+02:00

2023-04-22T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-23T00:00:00+02:00

baltrad balfolk