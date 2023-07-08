Trad en surchauffe Salle des fêtes, 8 juillet 2023, Saint-Pardoux-Isaac.

Saint-Pardoux-Isaac,Lot-et-Garonne

Venez nombreux au bal organisé par l’association Duo Lili et Olivier, deux passionnés de danse. Vous pourrez entremêler vos pas et chauffer vos tympans aux sons de groupes professionnels de renommée internationale et des musiciens hors pair ! Restauration sur place avec food-truck pizza et crêpes..

2023-07-08 à ; fin : 2023-07-08 02:00:00.

Salle des fêtes

Saint-Pardoux-Isaac 47800 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come to the ball organized by the association Duo Lili and Olivier, two dance enthusiasts. You will be able to intermingle your steps and warm your eardrums to the sounds of internationally renowned professional groups and outstanding musicians! Catering on site with food-truck pizza and pancakes.

Venga y participe en el baile organizado por la asociación Dúo Lili y Olivier, dos entusiastas del baile. Podrá entremezclar sus pasos y calentar sus tímpanos al son de grupos profesionales de renombre internacional y de músicos excepcionales Catering in situ con food-truck de pizza y tortitas.

Kommen Sie zahlreich zum Ball, der von der Vereinigung Duo Lili und Olivier, zwei leidenschaftlichen Tänzern, organisiert wird. Sie können Ihre Schritte miteinander verflechten und Ihre Trommelfelle zu den Klängen professioneller, international bekannter Gruppen und herausragender Musiker erwärmen! Verpflegung vor Ort mit Foodtruck Pizza und Crêpes.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par OT du Pays de Lauzun