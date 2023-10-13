CONCOURS DE BELOTE – CLUB DES TILLEULS Salle des fêtes Saint-Germain-du-Teil, 13 octobre 2023, Saint-Germain-du-Teil.

Saint-Germain-du-Teil,Lozère

Participez au concours de belote organisé par le club « Les Tilleuls » au profit du Téléthon !

Rendez-vous à la salle des fêtes à 20h30 pour les inscriptions, début du concours à 21h. 1er lot : 2 bons de 50€ à Proxy, 2ème lot : 2 bon de 40€ boucherie ….

2023-10-13 fin : 2023-10-13 . EUR.

Salle des fêtes

Saint-Germain-du-Teil 48340 Lozère Occitanie



Take part in the belote competition organized by the « Les Tilleuls » club in aid of the Telethon!

Meet at the salle des fêtes at 8.30pm for registration, with the competition starting at 9pm. 1st prize: 2 x 50? vouchers from Proxy, 2nd prize: 2 x 40? vouchers from …

Participe en el concurso de belote organizado por el club « Les Tilleuls » en beneficio del Teletón

Cita en la sala de fiestas a las 20.30 h para inscribirse. El concurso comenzará a las 21 h. 1er premio: 2 vales de 50 ¤ de Proxy, 2º premio: 2 vales de 40 ¤ de …

Nehmen Sie am Belote-Wettbewerb teil, der vom Club « Les Tilleuls » zugunsten von Téléthon organisiert wird!

Wir treffen uns um 20:30 Uhr im Festsaal für die Einschreibung, der Wettbewerb beginnt um 21:00 Uhr. 1. Los: 2 Gutscheine im Wert von 50 Euro für Proxy, 2. Los: 2 Gutscheine im Wert von 40 Euro für die Metzgerei …

