Marché de Noël – The Old School Salle des fêtes Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun, 2 décembre 2023, Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun.

Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun,Lot-et-Garonne

L’association The Old School organise son 13ème marché de Noël. Il est devenu un incontournable pour préparer les fêtes de fin d’année dans une ambiance chaleureuse ! C’est une journée fantastique en prévision, un instant festif pour s’amuser et trouver des cadeaux incroyables..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 16:30:00. EUR.

Salle des fêtes

Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun 47410 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Old School association organizes its 13th Christmas market. It’s become a must-attend event to prepare for the festive season in a warm and friendly atmosphere! It’s a fantastic day ahead, a festive moment to have fun and find incredible gifts.

La asociación Old School organiza su 13º mercado navideño. Se ha convertido en una cita ineludible para prepararse para las fiestas en un ambiente cálido y acogedor Es un día fantástico, un momento festivo para divertirse y encontrar regalos sorprendentes.

Der Verein The Old School organisiert seinen 13. Weihnachtsmarkt. Er ist zu einem Muss geworden, um sich in einer gemütlichen Atmosphäre auf die Feiertage vorzubereiten! Es ist ein fantastischer Tag in Vorfreude, ein festlicher Moment, um Spaß zu haben und unglaubliche Geschenke zu finden.

