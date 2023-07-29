Saint-Christophe en fête Salle des fêtes Saint-Christophe-Vallon, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Christophe-Vallon.

Saint-Christophe-Vallon,Aveyron

Fête du village de Saint-Christophe-Vallon le samedi 29 et dimanche 30 juillet..

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-30 . .

Salle des fêtes

Saint-Christophe-Vallon 12330 Aveyron Occitanie



Saint-Christophe-Vallon village festival on Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30.

Fiesta Mayor de Saint-Christophe-Vallon el sábado 29 y el domingo 30 de julio.

Dorffest in Saint-Christophe-Vallon am Samstag, den 29. und Sonntag, den 30. Juli.

