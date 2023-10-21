CONCERT JAZZ Salle des fêtes – Place du Marché Sarrebourg, 21 octobre 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

Le Chris’ Big Band revient et vous propose un concert avec en seconde partie le Big Band de Châtenois, Sletto’s !

L’entrée est payante, renseignements par téléphone. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-21 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-21 22:30:00. .

Salle des fêtes – Place du Marché

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



The Chris? Big Band is back with a concert featuring the Châtenois Big Band, Sletto’s!

Admission is not free. Call for details

La Chris? ¡Big Band vuelve con un concierto en el que participará la Châtenois Big Band, Sletto’s!

Entrada gratuita, información por teléfono

Die Chris? Big Band kommt zurück und bietet Ihnen ein Konzert mit der Big Band von Châtenois, Sletto’s, als zweiten Teil an!

Der Eintritt ist kostenpflichtig, Informationen per Telefon

