Pinsac fête Noël Salle des fêtes Pinsac, 16 décembre 2023, Pinsac.

Pinsac,Lot

Expositions artisanales, marché gourmand, dégustations.

Spectacle gratuit pour jeune public et familial, présence du père Noël….

2023-12-16 12:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . .

Salle des fêtes

Pinsac 46200 Lot Occitanie



Craft exhibitions, gourmet market, tastings.

Free show for young public and family, presence of Santa Claus…

Exposiciones de artesanía, mercado gourmet, degustaciones.

Espectáculo gratuito para jóvenes y familias, presencia de Papá Noel…

Kunsthandwerkliche Ausstellungen, Gourmetmarkt, Verkostungen.

Kostenlose Aufführung für junges Publikum und Familien, Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-02 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne