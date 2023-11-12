NOUS, ON N’A RIEN VU VENIR – CIE LA SUPERETTE Salle des fêtes Montrodat
Montrodat,Lozère
Nous, on n’a rien vu venir par la Cie la Superette
Une performance-spectacle participative un brin « folichonne » voire même complètement déjantée !
Deux interprètes circassiens se livrent à un match grotesque et doux autour d’un agrès de cirque qui ….
2023-11-12 fin : 2023-11-12 . EUR.
Salle des fêtes
Montrodat 48100 Lozère Occitanie
Nous, on n’a rien vu venir by Cie la Superette
A participatory performance-show that’s a little « crazy », even completely mad!
Two circus performers indulge in a grotesque yet gentle match around a circus apparatus that …
Nous, on n’a rien vu venir by Cie la Superette
Un espectáculo participativo un poco « chiflado », ¡si no completamente loco!
Dos artistas de circo se enzarzan en un combate grotesco y amable en torno a un aparato …
Nous, on n’a rien vu venir von der Cie la Superette
Ein partizipatives Performance-Spektakel, das ein wenig « folichonne », ja sogar völlig verrückt ist!
Zwei Zirkusdarsteller liefern sich ein groteskes und sanftes Match um ein Zirkusgerät, das …
