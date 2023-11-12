NOUS, ON N’A RIEN VU VENIR – CIE LA SUPERETTE Salle des fêtes Montrodat, 12 novembre 2023, Montrodat.

Montrodat,Lozère

Nous, on n’a rien vu venir par la Cie la Superette

Une performance-spectacle participative un brin « folichonne » voire même complètement déjantée !

Deux interprètes circassiens se livrent à un match grotesque et doux autour d’un agrès de cirque qui ….

2023-11-12

Salle des fêtes

Montrodat 48100 Lozère Occitanie



Nous, on n’a rien vu venir by Cie la Superette

A participatory performance-show that’s a little « crazy », even completely mad!

Two circus performers indulge in a grotesque yet gentle match around a circus apparatus that …

Nous, on n’a rien vu venir by Cie la Superette

Un espectáculo participativo un poco « chiflado », ¡si no completamente loco!

Dos artistas de circo se enzarzan en un combate grotesco y amable en torno a un aparato …

Nous, on n’a rien vu venir von der Cie la Superette

Ein partizipatives Performance-Spektakel, das ein wenig « folichonne », ja sogar völlig verrückt ist!

Zwei Zirkusdarsteller liefern sich ein groteskes und sanftes Match um ein Zirkusgerät, das …

