Concert Staccato – Jim Jones All Stars Salle des fêtes Montignac-de-Lauzun, 24 novembre 2023, Montignac-de-Lauzun.

Montignac-de-Lauzun,Lot-et-Garonne

L’association « Staccato » vous propose une soirée concert avec le groupe « Jim Jones All Stars ». Venez nombreux !!!.

2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-24 . EUR.

Salle des fêtes

Montignac-de-Lauzun 47800 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The « Staccato » association invites you to an evening concert with the « Jim Jones All Stars » band. Come one, come all!

La asociación « Staccato » organiza un concierto nocturno con el grupo « Jim Jones All Stars ». ¡Venga uno, vengan todos!

Der Verein « Staccato » lädt Sie zu einem Konzertabend mit der Gruppe « Jim Jones All Stars » ein. Kommen Sie zahlreich!!!

