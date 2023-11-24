Concert Staccato – Jim Jones All Stars Salle des fêtes Montignac-de-Lauzun
Concert Staccato – Jim Jones All Stars Salle des fêtes Montignac-de-Lauzun, 24 novembre 2023, Montignac-de-Lauzun.
Montignac-de-Lauzun,Lot-et-Garonne
L’association « Staccato » vous propose une soirée concert avec le groupe « Jim Jones All Stars ». Venez nombreux !!!.
Salle des fêtes
Montignac-de-Lauzun 47800 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The « Staccato » association invites you to an evening concert with the « Jim Jones All Stars » band. Come one, come all!
La asociación « Staccato » organiza un concierto nocturno con el grupo « Jim Jones All Stars ». ¡Venga uno, vengan todos!
Der Verein « Staccato » lädt Sie zu einem Konzertabend mit der Gruppe « Jim Jones All Stars » ein. Kommen Sie zahlreich!!!
