Bal Hiberne Samedi 17 février 2024, 20h00 Salle des fêtes, Lalley (38)

2ème édition du Bal Hiberne, dans le Trièves

Notez la date dans vos agendas !

La programmation n’est pas encore complète, il y aura 3 groupes :

MOON FOLK :

Jonathan Balmefrézol : Saxophones Soprano & Baryton Guilhem Verger : Accordéon

Pour écouter :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VChjPxzg7dU

https://guilhemverger.com/

https://www.jonathanbalmefrezol.com/

https://jonathanbalmefrezol.bandcamp.com/

On sait qu’il y aura aussi des musiciennes sur scène… On vous en dit plus très bientôt

Il y aura une buvette, des plats délicieux, des tables et des chaises pour le repas.

Une billetterie en ligne via HelloAsso (qui ouvrira début janvier)

Un tableau en ligne partagé pour organiser du covoiturage et des hébergements

Salle des fêtes, Lalley (38) 2 rue des adrets 38930 Lalley

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

baltrad balfolk