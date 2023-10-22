Randonnée pédestre Salle des fêtes La Celle-Condé
Randonnée pédestre Salle des fêtes La Celle-Condé, 22 octobre 2023, La Celle-Condé.
La Celle-Condé,Cher
3 circuits au choix: 8 ou 14 ou 21 kms, dans le bocage de La Celle-Condé..
Dimanche 2023-10-22 08:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 . 3 EUR.
Salle des fêtes
La Celle-Condé 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
a choice of 3 circuits: 8, 14 or 21 kms, in the La Celle-Condé bocage.
3 recorridos a elegir: 8, 14 o 21 km, en el bocage de La Celle-Condé.
3 Strecken zur Auswahl: 8, 14 oder 21 kms, in der Heckenlandschaft von La Celle-Condé.
Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par OT LIGNIERES