Randonnée pédestre Salle des fêtes La Celle-Condé, 22 octobre 2023, La Celle-Condé.

La Celle-Condé,Cher

3 circuits au choix: 8 ou 14 ou 21 kms, dans le bocage de La Celle-Condé..

Dimanche 2023-10-22 08:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 . 3 EUR.

Salle des fêtes

La Celle-Condé 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



a choice of 3 circuits: 8, 14 or 21 kms, in the La Celle-Condé bocage.

3 recorridos a elegir: 8, 14 o 21 km, en el bocage de La Celle-Condé.

3 Strecken zur Auswahl: 8, 14 oder 21 kms, in der Heckenlandschaft von La Celle-Condé.

