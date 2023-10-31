Halloween Party Salle des fêtes La Bâtie-Rolland, 31 octobre 2023, La Bâtie-Rolland.

La Bâtie-Rolland,Drôme

De nombreuses animations, dont un concours du déguisement le plus effrayant, vous attendent. Venez nombreux..

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 . .

Salle des fêtes

La Bâtie-Rolland 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Lots of entertainment, including a contest for the scariest costume, await you. Come one, come all.

Habrá mucho entretenimiento, incluido un concurso para el disfraz más terrorífico. Esperamos verle por allí.

Zahlreiche Animationen, darunter ein Wettbewerb für das gruseligste Kostüm, warten auf Sie. Kommen Sie zahlreich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération