Fabrication de couronne de porte de Noël Salle des fêtes Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert, 2 décembre 2023, Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert.

Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert,Dordogne

Venez fabriquer votre couronne de porte de Noël avec Jenny et Dorothée. Nous vous proposons de les faire en matériel de récupération. Amenez vos décorations, pistolets à colle, ficelles, rubans, tissus…Nous serons là pour vous guider, vous aider et partager un bon moment dans la convivialité..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . .

Salle des fêtes

Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert 24300 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and make your own Christmas door wreath with Jenny and Dorothée. We’ll make them from recycled materials. Bring your decorations, glue guns, string, ribbons, fabrics… We’ll be there to guide you, help you and share a good time with you.

Ven a hacer tu propia corona para la puerta de Navidad con Jenny y Dorothée. Las haremos con materiales reciclados. Trae tus adornos, pistolas de pegamento, cordeles, cintas, telas… Estaremos allí para guiarte, ayudarte y compartir un buen rato contigo.

Kommen Sie und stellen Sie mit Jenny und Dorothée Ihren weihnachtlichen Türkranz her. Wir bieten Ihnen an, sie aus gebrauchten Materialien herzustellen. Bringen Sie Ihre Dekorationen, Klebepistolen, Schnüre, Bänder, Stoffe… Wir sind da, um Sie anzuleiten, Ihnen zu helfen und einen schönen Moment in Geselligkeit zu teilen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin