BALADE DES LUTINS Salle des fêtes (départ) Dolving, 16 décembre 2023, Dolving.

Dolving,Moselle

L’amicale des sapeurs-pompiers de Dolving-Saraltroff vous invite à participer à la balade des lutins ! Il s’agit d’une marche de nuit de 5km aux flambeaux.

Il est conseillé de se munir d’une lampe de poche.

La marche est gratuite.

Un repas vous attendra à l’arrivée (payant), sur réservation par téléphone.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-16 18:30:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . 0 EUR.

Salle des fêtes (départ)

Dolving 57400 Moselle Grand Est



The Dolving-Saraltroff firefighters’ association invites you to take part in the elf walk! It’s a 5km night-time torchlight walk.

We recommend you bring a flashlight.

The walk is free of charge.

A meal will be served at the end of the walk (at an additional cost), on reservation by telephone.

Los bomberos de Dolving-Saraltroff te invitan a participar en la marcha de los elfos Se trata de un paseo nocturno de 5 km iluminado con antorchas.

Se recomienda llevar linterna.

El paseo es gratuito.

Al final del paseo se servirá una comida (con coste adicional), previa reserva por teléfono.

Der Freundeskreis der Feuerwehr von Dolving-Saraltroff lädt Sie ein, an der Wanderung der Kobolde teilzunehmen! Es handelt sich um eine 5 km lange Nachtwanderung mit Fackeln.

Es ist ratsam, eine Taschenlampe mitzubringen.

Die Wanderung ist kostenlos.

Am Ziel erwartet Sie eine Mahlzeit (kostenpflichtig), die telefonisch reserviert werden muss.

