Concert : Big Band « Jazzy Cool » à Niort Salle des fêtes de Sainte-Pezenne Niort, 19 novembre 2023, Niort.

Niort,Deux-Sèvres

Le dimanche 19 novembre à 15h à la salle des fêtes de Sainte-Pezenne, venez au concert du Big Band Jazzy Cool.

Ils sont 16 musiciens au total, avec un chanteur et une chanteuse.

Le style ? Les années 50′ avec aussi d’autres rythmes : jazzy, bossa, latino …

SUR RÉSERVATION

Tarifs :

8€ (plein tarif)

6€ (adhérents CAP)

Gratuit pour les moins de 15 ans.

2023-11-19

Salle des fêtes de Sainte-Pezenne

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On Sunday, November 19 at 3pm at the Salle des Fêtes in Sainte-Pezenne, come and enjoy a concert by Big Band Jazzy Cool.

There are 16 musicians in all, with a male and female singer.

The style? The 50s, with other rhythms too: jazzy, bossa, latino…

BOOKING REQUIRED

Price :

8? (full price)

6 (CAP members)

Free for children under 15

El domingo 19 de noviembre a las 15.00 h en la Sala de Fiestas de Sainte-Pezenne, asista al concierto de la Big Band Jazzy Cool.

En total son 16 músicos, además de un cantante y una cantante.

¿Su estilo? Los años 50, pero también otros ritmos: jazzy, bossa, latino…

RESERVA OBLIGATORIA

Precio :

8 (tarifa completa)

6 (miembros del CAP)

Gratis para menores de 15 años

Kommen Sie am Sonntag, den 19. November um 15 Uhr im Festsaal von Sainte-Pezenne zum Konzert der Big Band Jazzy Cool.

Sie sind insgesamt 16 Musiker, mit einem Sänger und einer Sängerin.

Wie sieht der Stil aus? Die 50er Jahre mit auch anderen Rhythmen: Jazzy, Bossa, Latin …

AUF RESERVIERUNG

Preise:

8 (voller Preis)

6 (CAP-Mitglieder)

Kostenlos für Kinder unter 15 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin