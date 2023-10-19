Cinéma : Un métier sérieux Salle des fêtes Champdeniers, 19 octobre 2023, Champdeniers.

Champdeniers,Deux-Sèvres

Le CSC Val d’Egray organise une séance cinéma, le jeudi 19 octobre 2023, à 20h30, salle des fêtes de Champdeniers.

C’est la rentrée. Une nouvelle année scolaire au collège qui voit se retrouver Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix et Sofiane, un groupe d’enseignants engagés et soudés. Ils sont rejoints par Benjamin, jeune professeur remplaçant sans expérience et rapidement confronté aux affres du métier. A leur contact, il va découvrir combien la passion de l’enseignement demeure vivante au sein d’une institution pourtant fragilisée.

Renseignements et réservations au 05 49 25 62 27.

Salle des fêtes

Champdeniers 79220 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The CSC Val d’Egray is organizing a film show on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 8:30pm, in the Champdeniers village hall.

Back to school. A new school year at the collège sees Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix and Sofiane, a committed and close-knit group of teachers. They are joined by Benjamin, a young, inexperienced substitute teacher who is quickly confronted with the trials and tribulations of his job. Through their contact, he will discover how passion for teaching remains alive within a fragile institution.

Information and reservations: 05 49 25 62 27

El CSC Val d’Egray organiza una proyección de cine el jueves 19 de octubre de 2023 a las 20.30 h en el salón del pueblo de Champdeniers.

Vuelta al cole. Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix y Sofiane, un grupo de profesores comprometidos y muy unidos, se reúnen de nuevo. A ellos se une Benjamin, un joven e inexperto profesor sustituto que se enfrenta rápidamente a las pruebas y tribulaciones de su trabajo. A través de su contacto, descubrirá hasta qué punto la pasión por la enseñanza sigue viva dentro de una institución que, sin embargo, se encuentra en un estado frágil.

Información y reservas en el 05 49 25 62 27

Das CSC Val d’Egray organisiert eine Filmvorführung am Donnerstag, den 19. Oktober 2023, um 20:30 Uhr im Festsaal von Champdeniers.

Das neue Schuljahr hat begonnen. Ein neues Schuljahr am Collège, in dem Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix und Sofiane, eine engagierte und eng verbundene Gruppe von Lehrern, wieder zusammenkommen. Zu ihnen gesellt sich Benjamin, ein junger, unerfahrener Vertretungslehrer, der schnell mit den Tücken des Berufs konfrontiert wird. Im Kontakt mit ihnen entdeckt er, wie sehr die Leidenschaft für das Unterrichten in einer geschwächten Institution lebendig bleibt.

Informationen und Reservierungen unter 05 49 25 62 27

