MARCHE DE NOEL SALLE DES FETES Castillon-de-Larboust, 26 novembre 2023, Castillon-de-Larboust.

Castillon-de-Larboust,Haute-Garonne

Venez faire vos emplettes de Noël dans un cadre idyllique et en consommant local et artisanal !.

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. .

SALLE DES FETES

Castillon-de-Larboust 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Come and do your Christmas shopping in an idyllic setting, and enjoy local, artisanal products!

Venga a hacer sus compras navideñas en un entorno idílico y disfrute de productos locales y artesanales

Machen Sie Ihre Weihnachtseinkäufe in einer idyllischen Umgebung und konsumieren Sie dabei lokal und handwerklich!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE