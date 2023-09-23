Spectacle musical: « Rêverie musicale » Salle des fêtes Bélaye, 23 septembre 2023, Bélaye.

Bélaye,Lot

Un spectacle qui allie folk sacré, opéra et chansons françaises. Il s’agit d’un duo composé de deux artistes de formation classique, Judith Charron et Mathilde Limal, chanteuses aux voix claires et chaleureuses, qui s’accompagnent elles-mêmes au piano et à la guitare..

2023-09-23 20:30:00 fin : 2023-09-23 . 10 EUR.

Salle des fêtes

Bélaye 46140 Lot Occitanie



A show that combines sacred folk, opera and French songs. The duo is made up of two classically trained artists, Judith Charron and Mathilde Limal, singers with clear, warm voices, who accompany themselves on piano and guitar.

Un espectáculo que combina folclore sacro, ópera y canción francesa. El dúo está formado por dos artistas de formación clásica, Judith Charron y Mathilde Limal, cantantes de voz clara y cálida que se acompañan de piano y guitarra.

Eine Aufführung, die sakralen Folk, Oper und französische Chansons miteinander verbindet. Es handelt sich um ein Duo aus zwei klassisch ausgebildeten Künstlerinnen, Judith Charron und Mathilde Limal, Sängerinnen mit klaren und warmen Stimmen, die sich selbst am Klavier und an der Gitarre begleiten.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT CVL Vignoble