Fêtes locales Salle des fêtes Aurions-Idernes, 1 septembre 2023, Aurions-Idernes.

Aurions-Idernes,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

19h : marché des producteurs locaux animé par la banda Les Zic-Bilh et la cantere « Canta per canta ». Composez votre menu et partagez un repas sur place dans la convivialité.

23h : bodega des jeunes..

2023-09-01 fin : 2023-09-01 . EUR.

Salle des fêtes

Aurions-Idernes 64350 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



7pm: local producers’ market animated by the banda Les Zic-Bilh and the cantere « Canta per canta ». Compose your menu and share a meal on the spot in the conviviality

23h : bodega of the young people.

19.00 h: Mercado agrícola local amenizado por la banda Les Zic-Bilh y la cantera « Canta per canta ». Elabora tu propio menú y disfruta de una comida de convivencia in situ.

23.00 h: bodega juvenil.

19 Uhr: Markt der lokalen Erzeuger, der von der Banda Les Zic-Bilh und der Canttere « Canta per canta » musikalisch umrahmt wird. Stellen Sie Ihr Menü zusammen und teilen Sie vor Ort in geselliger Runde eine Mahlzeit.

23 Uhr: Bodega der Jugendlichen.

