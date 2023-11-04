Soirée Pot au feu Salle des fêtes Argentonnay, 4 novembre 2023, Argentonnay.

Argentonnay,Deux-Sèvres

Pour se réchauffer le coeur en cette fin d’année venez partager un Pot au Feu dans une ambiance festive et conviviale!

Au Menu: Apéritif, soupe grasse, pot au feu de volaille et boeuf accompagné de ses légumes de saison, fromage, dessert et café.

L’orchestre « The Harmonick » accompagnera la soirée.

Réservations et informations complémentaires en contactant l’épicerie..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.

Salle des fêtes

Argentonnay 79150 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To warm your heart at the end of the year, come and share a Pot au Feu in a festive and convivial atmosphere!

Menu: Aperitif, soup, poultry and beef pot au feu with seasonal vegetables, cheese, dessert and coffee.

The Harmonick band will accompany the evening.

For reservations and further information, please contact the grocery store.

Para calentar el corazón en fin de año, ¡venga a compartir un Pot au Feu en un ambiente festivo y acogedor!

Menú: Aperitivo, sopa, estofado de ave y ternera con verduras de temporada, queso, postre y café.

La velada estará amenizada por la banda « The Harmonick ».

Para reservas y más información, póngase en contacto con la tienda de comestibles.

Um sich am Ende des Jahres das Herz zu erwärmen, kommen Sie zu einem Pot au Feu in einer festlichen und geselligen Atmosphäre!

Auf der Speisekarte stehen: Aperitif, fette Suppe, Geflügel- und Rindfleischeintopf mit Gemüse der Saison, Käse, Dessert und Kaffee.

Die Band « The Harmonick » wird den Abend begleiten.

Reservierungen und weitere Informationen erhalten Sie im Lebensmittelgeschäft.

