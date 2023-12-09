Cinélot à Le Bourg : « Interdit aux chiens et aux Italiens » Salle de quartier Le Bourg, 4 décembre 2023, Le Bourg.

Le Bourg,Lot

Début du XXe siècle, dans le nord de l’Italie, à Ughettera, berceau de la famille Ughetto. La vie dans cette région étant devenue très difficile, les Ughetto rêvent de tout recommencer à l’étranger. Selon la légende, Luigi Ughetto traverse alors les Alpes et entame une nouvelle vie en France, changeant à jamais le destin de sa famille tant aimée. Son petit-fils retrace ici leur histoire..

2023-12-09 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . 3 EUR.

Salle de quartier

Le Bourg 46120 Lot Occitanie



At the beginning of the 20th century, in the north of Italy, in Ughettera, the cradle of the Ughetto family. Life in this region having become very difficult, the Ughettos dream of starting over abroad. According to legend, Luigi Ughetto crossed the Alps and began a new life in France, changing forever the destiny of his beloved family. His grandson recounts their story here.

A principios del siglo XX, en el norte de Italia, en Ughettera, lugar de nacimiento de la familia Ughetto. Como la vida en esta región se ha vuelto muy difícil, los Ughetto sueñan con empezar de nuevo en el extranjero. Según la leyenda, Luigi Ughetto cruzó los Alpes y comenzó una nueva vida en Francia, cambiando para siempre el destino de su querida familia. Su nieto repasa aquí su historia.

Anfang des 20. Jahrhunderts in Norditalien, in Ughettera, der Heimat der Familie Ughetto. Da das Leben in der Region sehr schwierig geworden war, träumten die Ughettos davon, im Ausland einen Neuanfang zu wagen. Der Legende nach überquerte Luigi Ughetto die Alpen und begann in Frankreich ein neues Leben, das das Schicksal seiner geliebten Familie für immer veränderte. Sein Enkel erzählt hier ihre Geschichte.

