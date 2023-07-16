DIMANCHE 16 JUILLET À L’AVENIR Salle de l’Avenir Brest, 16 juillet 2023, Brest.

Dimanche 16 juillet, 16h00

DIMANCHE 16 JUILLET

SALLE DE QUARTIER « L’AVENIR »

PLACE GUÉRIN, BREST

***

16H-19H. ZINES OF THE ZONE

Exposition de micro-éditions photo, glanées aux quatre coins de la planète

ZINES OF THE ZONE est une archive nomade dédiée à l’auto-édition de photographies. Ce projet, fondé en 2013, arpente les routes d’Europe afin de dénicher de petites productions éditoriales auprès d’artistes et d’éditeurs indés, tout en organisant des expositions éphémères à partir de son fonds : scénographies pensées pour le livre et mobilier construit in-situ. Pratiquée par un nombre grandissant d’auteurs dans le domaine de la photographie, l’auto-édition propose une approche qui diffère des circuits traditionnels de l’édition. Son but n’est pas seulement de donner à voir des images mais d’explorer le livre comme médium à part entière. Faites-maison, produites en nombre réduit, ces publications sont peu visibles et se retrouvent vite épuisées. Pour cette raison, ZINES OF THE ZONE souhaite à la fois faire connaître la pratique de l’auto-édition, donner une visibilité à ces objets, les inventorier, et leur permettre une diffusion au-delà de leur vie marchande et des frontières où elles sont souvent cantonnées. Toute nouvelle contribution est la bienvenue !

www.zinesofthezone.net

***

19H. MALENA

Baile flamenco acoustique

Malena est un projet de flamenco danse/guitare/chant, avec Paquita Marsal (Metz, danseuse), Dustin Carlson (guitariste jazz expé NYCl) et Luna Cedrón (Brest, Fiesta en el Vacío). Le trio joue en acoustique les palos flamencos traditionnels comme la solea, alegrias, buleria et tarantos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEbAosHjGgU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4lAy2c8IjM

***

20H. BIMBIVERI

Trap/reggaeton sur K7

Bimbiveri est un duo formé en 2020 par Luna (Fiesta en el vacío) et Luca (Ventre de Biche). Oscillant entre trap, reggaeton et expérimentations électroniques, les prods sont enregistrées sur cassette et triturées en live. Le groupe a pour l’instant sorti un EP, coproduit avec 96Scream aka Trigger Moral.

https://soundcloud.com/bimbiveri

***

21H. MATIERE DANSE

music beat live

Ce bon druide nous invite à savourer un savant mélange de sons organiques et futuristes : le meilleur de la danse-music.

http://dancerstalktodancers.com/matiere-danse/index.html

***

DE 16H À 22H

ENTREE PRIX LIBRE

