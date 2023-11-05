CONCERT A DANSER salle de l’aire Fozières
Fozières,Hérault
Concert à danser avec le duo SOLLUNA Inès Morin, voix, violon
Maïa Aubert, voix, guitare, rythmes
invitation au voyage entre France, Espagne, Occitanie et, parfois, vers de plus vastes horizons..
2023-11-05 15:30:00
salle de l’aire
Fozières 34700 Hérault Occitanie
Concert à danser with duo SOLLUNA Inès Morin, vocals, violin
Maïa Aubert, vocals, guitar, rhythms
an invitation to travel between France, Spain, Occitania and, occasionally, to wider horizons.
Concierto y baile con el dúo SOLLUNA Inès Morin, voz, violín
Maïa Aubert, voz, guitarra, ritmos
una invitación a viajar entre Francia, España, Occitania y, a veces, hacia horizontes más amplios.
Tanzkonzert mit dem Duo SOLLUNA Inès Morin, Stimme, Geige
Maïa Aubert, Stimme, Gitarre, Rhythmus
einladung zu einer Reise zwischen Frankreich, Spanien, Okzitanien und manchmal auch zu weiter entfernten Horizonten.
