CONCERT A DANSER salle de l’aire Fozières, 5 novembre 2023, Fozières.

Fozières,Hérault

Concert à danser avec le duo SOLLUNA Inès Morin, voix, violon

Maïa Aubert, voix, guitare, rythmes

invitation au voyage entre France, Espagne, Occitanie et, parfois, vers de plus vastes horizons..

2023-11-05 15:30:00 fin : 2023-11-05 . EUR.

salle de l’aire

Fozières 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Concert à danser with duo SOLLUNA Inès Morin, vocals, violin

Maïa Aubert, vocals, guitar, rhythms

an invitation to travel between France, Spain, Occitania and, occasionally, to wider horizons.

Concierto y baile con el dúo SOLLUNA Inès Morin, voz, violín

Maïa Aubert, voz, guitarra, ritmos

una invitación a viajar entre Francia, España, Occitania y, a veces, hacia horizontes más amplios.

Tanzkonzert mit dem Duo SOLLUNA Inès Morin, Stimme, Geige

Maïa Aubert, Stimme, Gitarre, Rhythmus

einladung zu einer Reise zwischen Frankreich, Spanien, Okzitanien und manchmal auch zu weiter entfernten Horizonten.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC