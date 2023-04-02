Stage bollywood oriental salle de la Picardière Saint-Jean-de-Braye
Stage bollywood oriental salle de la Picardière, 2 avril 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Braye.
Stage bollywood oriental Dimanche 2 avril, 11h00 salle de la Picardière 35€
salle de la Picardière 214 rue de fredeville 45800 st jean de braye Saint-Jean-de-Braye 45800 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire [{« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.takassime.com »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-02T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-02T13:00:00+02:00
2023-04-02T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-02T13:00:00+02:00
danse orientale bolywood
Justine Barino