Marché de Noël de Carcans Salle de la Bugade Carcans, 9 décembre 2023, Carcans.

Carcans,Gironde

.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

Salle de la Bugade

Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Christmas market with creative craftsmen, food stalls and many activities.

You will also have the opportunity to take photos with Father Christmas.

Christmas market with creative craftsmen, food stalls and many activities.

You will also have the opportunity to take photos with Father Christmas.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par OT Médoc Atlantique