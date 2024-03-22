Donovan Salle de cinéma Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, 22 mars 2024, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes

C’est un véritable show dans lequel il va vous faire voyager dans son univers, un mélange de show de magie, de concert, de stand-up,… Il joue le rôle du showman : amical, capable de faire rire, de surprendre et de faire réfléchir. Vous sortirez de son spectacle abasourdi par sa magie !.

2024-03-22 fin : 2024-03-22 . .

Salle de cinéma

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



It’s a real show in which he takes you on a journey through his world, a mix of magic show, concert, stand-up, etc He plays the role of the showman: friendly, able to make you laugh, surprise you and make you think. You’ll leave his show stunned by his magic!

Se trata de un auténtico espectáculo en el que te llevará de viaje por su mundo, una mezcla de espectáculo de magia, concierto, stand-up, etc Desempeña el papel de showman: simpático, capaz de hacerte reír, sorprenderte y hacerte pensar. ¡Saldrás de su espectáculo asombrado por su magia!

Es ist eine echte Show, in der er Sie in seine Welt entführt, eine Mischung aus Zaubershow, Konzert, Stand-up, etc Er spielt die Rolle des Showmans: freundlich, fähig, Menschen zum Lachen zu bringen, zu überraschen und zum Nachdenken anzuregen. Sie werden aus seiner Show herauskommen und von seiner Magie verblüfft sein!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-02 par OTI LAS