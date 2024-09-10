Don du sang Salle de Burry Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, 4 décembre 2023, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes

Toute personne de 18 à 70 ans et en bonne santé peut donner son sang. Les malades comptent sur vous !

Prenez rendez-vous, c’est facile : https://mon-rdv-dondesang.efs.sante.fr

CONDITIONS DU DON :

– Être majeur.e et en bonne santé

– Ne pas venir à jeun

– Peser + de 50 kg

– Présenter une pièce.

Salle de Burry

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Anyone between the ages of 18 and 70 in good health can give blood. The sick are counting on you!

It’s easy to make an appointment: https://mon-rdv-dondesang.efs.sante.fr

DONATION CONDITIONS :

– Be of legal age and in good health

– Do not fast

– Weigh over 50 kg

– Show a valid

Cualquier persona de entre 18 y 70 años que goce de buena salud puede donar sangre. ¡Los enfermos cuentan contigo!

Es fácil pedir cita: https://mon-rdv-dondesang.efs.sante.fr

CONDICIONES PARA DONAR SANGRE :

– Ser mayor de edad y gozar de buena salud

– No estar en ayunas

– Pesar más de 50 kg

– Presentar un documento de identidad

Jeder zwischen 18 und 70 Jahren, der gesund ist, kann Blut spenden. Kranke Menschen zählen auf Sie!

Vereinbaren Sie einen Termin, es ist ganz einfach: https://mon-rdv-dondesang.efs.sante.fr

BEDINGUNGEN FÜR DIE SPENDE :

– Volljährig und gesund sein

– Nicht nüchtern kommen

– Über 50 kg wiegen

– Eine Münze vorlegen

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OTI LAS