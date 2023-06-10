Fêtes de Burry Salle de Burry Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, 10 juin 2023, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes

– A partir de 12h apéro tapas

– 14h, maquillage, poney, structure gonflables et buzzerspeed,

– 14h30 pétanque, rallye famille,

– 19h30, moules frites/fromage/dessert (13€

– 22h, bal avec Nightwave.

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 . .

Salle de Burry

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



– From 12pm tapas aperitif

– 2pm, face painting, pony, bouncy castle and buzzerspeed,

– 2:30pm pétanque, family rally,

– 7:30pm, moules frites/fromage/dessert (13?

– 10pm, dance with Nightwave

– A partir de las 12h, aperitivo de tapas

– 14.00 h, pintacaras, pony, estructura hinchable y buzzerspeed,

– 14.30 h, petanca, rally familiar,

– 19.30 h, mejillones y patatas fritas/queso/postre (13?

– 22 h, baile con Nightwave

– Ab 12 Uhr Tapas-Aperitif

– 14 Uhr Schminken, Ponyreiten, Hüpfburg und Buzzerspeed,

– 14.30 Uhr Boulespiel, Familienrallye,

– 19.30 Uhr, Miesmuscheln mit Pommes frites, Käse und Dessert (13?

– 22 Uhr, Tanz mit Nightwave

Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par OTI LAS