Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes
– A partir de 12h apéro tapas
– 14h, maquillage, poney, structure gonflables et buzzerspeed,
– 14h30 pétanque, rallye famille,
– 19h30, moules frites/fromage/dessert (13€
– 22h, bal avec Nightwave.
Salle de Burry
Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
– From 12pm tapas aperitif
– 2pm, face painting, pony, bouncy castle and buzzerspeed,
– 2:30pm pétanque, family rally,
– 7:30pm, moules frites/fromage/dessert (13?
– 10pm, dance with Nightwave
– A partir de las 12h, aperitivo de tapas
– 14.00 h, pintacaras, pony, estructura hinchable y buzzerspeed,
– 14.30 h, petanca, rally familiar,
– 19.30 h, mejillones y patatas fritas/queso/postre (13?
– 22 h, baile con Nightwave
– Ab 12 Uhr Tapas-Aperitif
– 14 Uhr Schminken, Ponyreiten, Hüpfburg und Buzzerspeed,
– 14.30 Uhr Boulespiel, Familienrallye,
– 19.30 Uhr, Miesmuscheln mit Pommes frites, Käse und Dessert (13?
– 22 Uhr, Tanz mit Nightwave
