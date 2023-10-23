Stage clown Salle communale Orriule, 23 octobre 2023, Orriule.

Orriule,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le corps, la voix, l’espace, le mouvement. Clown, poésie en acte, au risque de soi, réceptivité, implacabilité, du goût pour l’innocence et la joie, pour la gaieté sans ironie, pour la solidarité sans mièvrerie. Jouer de soi, rire, consentir au réel qui m’entoure et à moi tel que je suis ici et maintenant, créature toujours en mouvement.

Ce stage est animé par Caroline Lemignard..

2023-10-23 fin : 2023-10-28 17:00:00. .

Salle communale

Orriule 64390 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Body, voice, space, movement. Clowning, poetry in action, risking oneself, receptivity, implacability, a taste for innocence and joy, for gaiety without irony, for solidarity without mawkishness. Playing with oneself, laughing, consenting to the reality that surrounds me and to myself as I am here and now, a creature always in motion.

This workshop is led by Caroline Lemignard.

Cuerpo, voz, espacio, movimiento. La payasada, la poesía en acción, el riesgo, la receptividad, la implacabilidad, el gusto por la inocencia y la alegría, por la alegría sin ironía, por la solidaridad sin sensiblería. Jugar con uno mismo, reír, consentir a la realidad que me rodea y a mí mismo tal y como soy aquí y ahora, una criatura siempre en movimiento.

Este taller está dirigido por Caroline Lemignard.

Der Körper, die Stimme, der Raum, die Bewegung. Clown, Poesie in Aktion, auf eigene Gefahr, Empfänglichkeit, Unerbittlichkeit, Geschmack für Unschuld und Freude, für Fröhlichkeit ohne Ironie, für Solidarität ohne Rührseligkeit. Mit sich selbst spielen, lachen, der Realität, die mich umgibt, und mir selbst zustimmen, so wie ich hier und jetzt bin, ein Geschöpf, das immer in Bewegung ist.

Dieser Workshop wird von Caroline Lemignard geleitet.

