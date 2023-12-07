Nneka Salle communale d’Onex Onex, 7 décembre 2023, Onex.

Nneka Jeudi 7 décembre, 20h00 Salle communale d’Onex Dès CHF 20.-

La chanteuse et compositrice germano-nigérienne écrit et chante depuis son plus jeune âge. Son nouvel album, sorti en 2022, Love Supreme, est un condensé de soul, hip-hop et reggae dont l’artiste est aujourd’hui l’une des meilleures représentantes.

Voix puissante de l’Afrique, Nneka s’est toujours sentie engagée socialement. Ses paroles portent des messages forts contre la guerre et la lutte contre la pauvreté. Elle rejoint les Amazones de l’Afrique qui font entendre leurs voix contre les violences faites aux femmes. Nas, avec qui elle a collaboré, dit d’elle que c’est une « artiste incroyable ». Or, elle a plusieurs cordes à son arc.

A découvrir absolument !

En savoir plus

Vidéo

Salle communale d’Onex Route de Chancy 133, 1213 Onex Onex 1213 +41 22 879 59 99 http://www.spectaclesonesiens.ch [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://infomaniak.events/shop/3SxUHJJ67V/ »}] [{« link »: « https://spectacles-onesiens.ch/spectacle/nneka/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « nnekaworld », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Directed by Seal KamsonnVideography & Editing: Oluwaseun UsmannStyling: Abu Abdulmaliq & Seal KamsonnMake Up: Felix JohnsonnDancers: Ogbonna Uzo, Emmanuel Ugochuckwu Iloegbunam, Fagbohun Esther Adeola, Owoicho Daniel DouglasnnListen to « Tea »: https://backl.ink/146832174nProduced by UNIKnnLYRICSnnif I told you, how I feel about you coming back to town, would you believe me?nitu2019s been so long, since I last saw you, I have been wondering how you are doingnhave you been more loving to yourself?ncould you get more space, to sort yourself?nand how is your mama, back home in Nigeria,ncould you finally rent your house or sell?ncos Iu2019ve been missing younnI said I am sure you didnu2019t mean itnI said I am sure you didnu2019t mean, that toonI said I am sure you didnu2019t mean, sure you didnu2019t mean it nnwould you like to, talk to me about you what youu2019ve been doing these days?nI started some yoga, sometime in December itu2019s been good for me I must sayncould we find some time to have some tea?nwould love to catch up with you by the seanand how time flies, but my feelings are clear, I must say I am feeling you todaynIu2019ve been missing youncos in your absence, I feel your presencenbabenwhen you leftnnChorusnsure, you didnu2019t mean it,nI said I am sure you didnu2019t mean itnI said I am sure you didnu2019t mean that toonI said I am sure you didnu2019t mean, sure you didnu2019t mean it, nnBridgenwe both needed time for us to grownI see that you too, you took it slownsee life is beautiful this now I knownI am loving myself now, from head to toendo you love yourself? like I love myselfnwhen we love our self, we can love ourselvesnnnI said I am sure you didnu2019t mean itnI said I am sure you didnu2019t mean, that toonI said I am sure you didnu2019t mean, sure you didnu2019t mean it, that too 2X », « type »: « video », « title »: « NNEKA – Tea? (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mSMn7mgS3bc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSMn7mgS3bc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBs5IOhdlitSB915pm4oqDA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSMn7mgS3bc »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/salles-culturelles-polyvalentes/salle-communale-onex/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-07T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-07T22:00:00+01:00

2023-12-07T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-07T22:00:00+01:00

Just Music