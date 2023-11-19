Exposition « D’écume et d’horizon » Salle communale Concots Catégories d’Évènement: Concots

Lot Exposition « D’écume et d’horizon » Salle communale Concots, 19 novembre 2023, Concots. Concots,Lot Organisée par l’association Foyer Rural en partenariat avec l’Îlot. Exposition éphémère, peinture, collage, linogravure, couture, fil, encre..

2023-11-19 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 13:00:00. EUR.

Salle communale

Concots 46260 Lot Occitanie



Organized by the Foyer Rural association in partnership with l'Îlot. Ephemeral exhibition, painting, collage, linocut, sewing, thread, ink. Organizado por la asociación Foyer Rural en colaboración con l'Îlot. Exposición efímera, pintura, collage, linograbado, costura, hilo, tinta. Organisiert von der Vereinigung Foyer Rural in Partnerschaft mit dem Îlot. Ephemere Ausstellung, Malerei, Collage, Linolschnitt, Nähen, Faden, Tinte.

Salle communale Concots