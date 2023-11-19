Exposition « D’écume et d’horizon » Salle communale Concots
Concots,Lot
Organisée par l’association Foyer Rural en partenariat avec l’Îlot.
Exposition éphémère, peinture, collage, linogravure, couture, fil, encre..
2023-11-19 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 13:00:00.
Salle communale
Concots 46260 Lot Occitanie
Organized by the Foyer Rural association in partnership with l’Îlot.
Ephemeral exhibition, painting, collage, linocut, sewing, thread, ink.
Organizado por la asociación Foyer Rural en colaboración con l’Îlot.
Exposición efímera, pintura, collage, linograbado, costura, hilo, tinta.
Organisiert von der Vereinigung Foyer Rural in Partnerschaft mit dem Îlot.
Ephemere Ausstellung, Malerei, Collage, Linolschnitt, Nähen, Faden, Tinte.
